'Beheading' remark gets non-bailable warrant issued against Baba Ramdev

-
ALSO READBaba Ramdev's Patanjali eyes investments in Chhattisgarh With BJP in power, focus is now on cases against Baba Ramdev Baba Ramdev's Patanjali to invest Rs 500 cr in Bundelkhand food park PM Modi inaugurates Ramdev's research institute IN PICS: UP CM Adityanath and Baba Ramdev practice asanas ahead of Yoga day
-
At some moments baba's both eyes get opened ..#ArrestRamdev pic.twitter.com/eCfWJul1OD— Niraj Bhatia (@bhatia_niraj23) June 15, 2017
Non-bailable warrant has been issued against Baba Ramdev in ‘beheading remark’ case but do ur PM has guts to order police to #ArrestRamdev ? pic.twitter.com/oW2sxybiJm— Invincible (@i_me_my5elf) June 15, 2017
If he's ready to say "Bharat mata ki jai", then they issue bail and release him (in case if police arrest him) LOL #greatindia #ArrestRamdev— R (@trollgirlliving) June 15, 2017
#ArrestRamdev— Brahmanand (@Real_Brahmanand) June 15, 2017
Whats wrong baba said.@INCIndia people can say sena pramukh is gunda. But other cant say anything.
Owasi said police hta lo
Yes nw this is only left 2 see in independent India.— Bimal Shahi (@bimalshahi) June 15, 2017
All saints should be sent behind bars and ppl like @kanhaiyajnusu is free #ArrestRamdev
I wonder if Bharat Mata wants/cares about people who doesn't wants to say Jai!#ArrestRamdev— Pratik Thakre (@sociopath11) June 15, 2017
He should be punished for such comments which against our constitution. #ArrestRamdev— Sarfaraj Nawaj (@snawaj66) June 15, 2017
We have decided onto freedom and rights but yet to decide onto the degree of freedom. #ArrestRamdev— Say Borkar (@the_sukhi_soul) June 15, 2017
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU