Beijing moots India-Nepal-China economic corridor through Himalayas

China's entry into Nepal is said to worry India

IANS  |  Beijing 

Wang Yi
Chinese Foreign Minster and State Counselor Wang Yi, right, welcomes the Nepalese officials before a meeting with Nepalese Foreign Minister Pradeep Kumar Gyawali at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing on Wednesday. | Photo: AP/PTI

Beijing wants India to join a China-Nepal connectivity project, top diplomat Wang Yi said on Wednesday, adding that the Himalayan nation's development should be a common goal shared by the two countries.

Nepal sits between India and China and traditionally has been close to New Delhi. But Beijing has entered the country by investing in various sectors.

"China and Nepal have agreed on a long term vision of a multi-dimensional trans-Himalaya connectivity network," Wang said after meeting Nepal's visiting Foreign Minister Pradip Kumar Gyawali.

"We believe that such a network when well-developed can also provide conditions for an economic corridor connecting China, Nepal and India.

"We hope that such cooperation will contribute to the development and prosperity of all three countries," he said.

Nepal is already a part of China's Belt and Road project, Wang added.

China's entry into Nepal is said to worry India. The present government led by Prime Minister K.P Sharma Oli is perceived as pro-Beijing.

"Nepal's development should be a common understanding between China and India. As two major emerging economies China and India shall deliver benefits to their neighbours, Nepal included.

"We are neighbours connected by same mountains and rivers. And this is a fact that cannot be changed by whatever changes that might take place in the world.

"China and India as two neighbours of Nepal naturally support Nepal's new development path after the successful political transition. We want to see greater stability and prosperity in Nepal," Wang added.
First Published: Wed, April 18 2018. 19:19 IST

