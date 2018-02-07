Bend it like Ramdev! TV series on Yoga guru's life to be on air from Feb 12

A mega series on the life of guru, Baba Ramdev, is set to air across the country on February 12.

Made on a budget of over Rs 800 million, 'Swami Ramdev: Ek Sangharsh' comprising 85 episodes will air on 'Discovery JEET', the new entertainment channel from Discovery India.

S K Tijarawala, spokesperson of Patanjali, a group founded by Ramdev, announced on Twitter, "Mega-series based on the most respected @yogrishiramdev ji maharaj's motivational life-story of struggle, determination, dedication and accomplishment, Swami Ramdev: Ek Sangharsh' will start from 12 February, 8:30 pm on @DiscoveryJEET.

A press conference on this mega-series is in Delhi tomorrow."

The makers are holding a premiere of the show at Delhi's Chhatrasal Stadium on February 10, open for all members of the public.

A press conference regarding the biopic will also be held on Wednesday noon, at the Constitution Club in Delhi.

The show stars and Naman Jain in the leading roles.