Bengaluru CEOs jamming today to raise funds for treatment of poor children

Leaders from Bengaluru’s businesses are set to show their musical mettle this evening for a greater cause. Ten chief executive officers (CEOs) of companies from the city will jam and sing to raise funds for the treatment of underprivileged critically with

As part of Save Little Hearts programme, Genesis Foundation will conduct the 7th 'CEOs Sing for GF Kids' at a hotel in the city where CEOs from companies varied across Tata Coffee to B-flat will participate.

With this, CEOs will join their counterparts from Delhi and Mumbai to raise money for heart operations of poor children.

The foundation also organises Kasauli Rhythm & Blues Festival and brings together singers and bands to raise funds. It has supported the treatment of more than 1,200 children with critical illnesses.

The treatment costs ranging from Rs 1.5 lakh to Rs 3.5 lakh depending on the complexity.

“India has a long way to go for donations or corporate social responsibility (CSR) programmes dedicated towards healthcare. We thought music is a better way to encourage corporate leaders to give back to the society,” said Prema Sagar, founder trustee, Genesis Foundation.

While the foundation has engaged with nearly 30-40 CEOs on an average across three cities for this purpose, it will complete 19 such events with today’s evening programme in

Some of these CEOs that will take part are Dr Thomas Chandy, chief managing director (CMD) and chief of Orthopedics, Hosmat Hospitals; Arati Rao, founder of B-Flat; Philipe Haydon, CEO of The Himalaya Drug Company; Atul Ahuja, president of Learning Palm; Biren Ghosh, country head of Technicolor (India); Suraj Mani, CEO of Suraj Mani Engineers; Sanjay Purohit, founder of Scale Change Network; Sanjeev Sarin, MD & CEO of Tata Coffee; Suprotik Das, MD of Nordson India; and Vinodini Lulla, trustee at Children's Movement for Civic Awareness (CMCA).