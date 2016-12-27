TRENDING ON BS
From Niti Aayog meet to National Herald case: 5 key developments
Bengaluru I-T raids: Rs 169 cr found with mall owners, realty developers

The raids began on December 23 and ended on Monday

Press Trust of India  |  Bengaluru 

Representational image

The Income Tax department on Monday said it has detected undisclosed income amounting to Rs 169 crore after it conducted searches on two groups of realty developers and mall owners in Bengaluru.

Officials said the raids on the two groups, that began on December 23, ended on Monday.

"In the first case, it was found that the group has indulged in providing and receiving accommodation entries to reduce the taxable income. They were also found to be in receipt of money in respect of the property transactions. The disclosure in this cases stands at Rs 143 crore," a senior official said.

In the second group, the official added, "The assessees were found to have not disclosed income to the extent of Rs 26 crore.

"It was detected during searches that the assessees had not accounted for the sales component received in cash and had disguised the personal expenses as business expenses among others. It was also found that they had made unaccounted investments in gold and jewellery," the official said.

The total disclosures in the two cases stand at Rs 169 crore, the official said, adding investigations are still on and hence the groups could not be identified.

The department has been conducting search and survey operations to check black money generation and hoarding post the currency scarp on November 8.

