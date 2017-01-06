Bengaluru molestation case prompts MP Police to launch women safety app

Amid a rising national debate over women safety triggered by the incident, have launched 'MP e-Cop', a and portal to facilitate girls to get immediate back-up merely with a push of a button.

"There is SOS (an international code signal of extreme distress) facility in 'MP e-Cop', which would trigger the SMS to phone numbers fed in the app used by girls and women," Director General of (DGP) Rishi Kumar Shukla told PTI.

Shukla said that special action plan is being prepared to tackle crimes against women.

The DGP informed that women can feed up to five numbers in SOS facility available on this app.

"As soon as the girl in distress would push the button, the app would send alert SMS on the five numbers fed by her in the app," he added.

Shukla also said that the plan was being made to create awareness among public on the cyber crimes.

"The action is being taken to curb objectionable messages spread through social media," he added.

After launching the app on Thursday, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had directed officials to prepare a draft for the laws related to crime against women.

Talking about the app, another officer informed that the citizens will also be able to report about missing documents, and mobiles apart from alerting the about missing persons as well. People can also get information about stolen and recovered vehicles.

"People can avail several other facilities through this app. They can inform about missing the documents and mobile phones from home. Secret information can be shared with that too without disclosing the name," he added.

The app also offers a series of important telephone numbers that can be used as per the requirement of the users.