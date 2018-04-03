JUST IN
SC/ST verdict: No stay, but SC to hear Centre's review plea after 10 days
Bengaluru's IISc ranked best institution in country: HRD Ministry

IIT-Madras adjudged best engineering college, IIM-Ahmedabad best management institution

Indian Institute of Science, IISc
File photo of Indian Institute of Science

Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru, has been ranked best institution in country by HRD Ministry's national ranking framework.

Participation by public institutions in national institutional ranking framework to be mandatory from next year, said the Ministry.

IIT-Madras has been adjudged best engineering college and IIM-Ahmedabad as best management institution.

Delhi's Miranda House is best college, AIIMS is best medical college and NLSIU-Bengaluru is best law school.
