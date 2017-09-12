Berkeley speech: Rahul says PM Modi opened up space for terror in Kashmir

vice-president on Tuesday accused Prime Minister Modi of opening up space for the terrorists in

Gandhi, who is on his two-week visit to the U.S., addressed the students of University of California, on ' at 70: Reflections on the Path Forward', and said that when the (UPA), led by the Congress, was in power, he had worked with former prime minister and senior leaders like P. Chidambaram and to resolve the problems facing for nine years.

"For nine years, I worked behind the scenes with former prime minister Manmohan Singh, P. Chidambaram, and others on When we started, was rampant in Kashmir, when we finished there was peace, we had broken the back of By 2013, we basically broke the back of terror, I hugged then prime minister and told him it was one of the biggest achievements," he added.

He further said that the People's Democratic Party (PDP) had been instrumental in bringing youngsters in politics, but the day Prime Minister Modi made alliance with the PDP, he destroyed them.

"So he (PM Modi) massively opened up the space for the terrorists in Kashmir, and you saw the increase in violence," he added.

Rahul further said that the government had given the Kashmiri youth a "vision" and employment opportunities

Gandhi would interact with global thinkers and political leaders, and address overseas Indians as part of an outreach initiative by his party, during his U.S. visit.



Here are the highlights of what the VP said in his speech:

