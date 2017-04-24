Beti Bachao Beti Padhao: Surat businessman gifts Rs 85000 bond to 50 girls

In an unique initiative, a Surat Diamond Association Health Committee has given a bond of Rs. 85,000 to 50 girls who are born in families which have more than one daughter.

The initiative has been named as 'Vidyalakshmi '

However, the girls will get the amount under Vidyalakshmi after turning 20.

"We have given the amount to 50 girls to promote 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' campaign. The girls can use this amount to make their future secure and bright," said Nawadia, head of Surat Diamond Association Health Committee.

The Patidar society in has earned a name in philanthropy and taking similar initiatives to promote the government's 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' scheme.

With an aim to generate awareness and improve the efficiency of welfare services meant for girls, the Centre launched the social campaign 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' in January 2015.

Prime Minister Modi has always been vocal about the scheme ever since it has been launched.

"'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' movement is moving forward with rapid strides. It has now become a campaign of public education," he had said in 'Mann Ki Baat' radio address.

Surat has been churning out such cases which have garnered attention for sheer philanthropy, highlighting the goodness of the communities' hearts.

Last week, Surat-based businessman Laxidas Vekaria gifted his 125 employees a scooter each. Each employee was presented a scooter by the diamond seller as an increment for their performance.

In 2016, Surat-based billionaire Savji Dholakia gifted his employees cars and houses as a bonus, and has earned a reputation of awarding his best employees every year with lavish gifts.