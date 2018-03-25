JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Ball tampering: Smith quits as Aus captain, may get sacked by RR; updates
Business Standard

Beverage prices at airports 'horrify' P Chidambaram: Twitterati up in arms

Chidambaram tweeted that he was "horrified" about the price of tea

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

File photo of P Chidambaram. Photo: PTI
File photo of P Chidambaram. Photo: PTI

Exorbitant prices of beverages at domestic airports got the goat of former finance minister P Chidambaram on Sunday. The senior Congress leader was 'horrified' looking at the price of the tea that he ordered. The former finance minister took to Twitter to complain about the cost of hot beverages at Chennai airport. Twitterati couldn't contain themselves and took to the platform to shame him for his tweets. He tweeted that he was "horrified" about the price of tea.

In another tweet, he also complained about the price of coffee. Twitterati, however, could not contain themselves and went on the social media platform to dank the lawyer-cum-politician for his comments. Here is some fun that Tweeple had by taking potshots at Chidambaram:

First Published: Sun, March 25 2018. 16:20 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements