Bhaichung Bhutia exits Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool; not with any party

Former Indian footballer Bhaichung Bhutia on Monday announced that he has resigned from All India Trinamool Congress party and is no longer associated with any political party.
Taking to Twitter to announce his decision, Bhutia wrote, "As of today I have officially resigned from the membership and all the official and political posts of All India Trinamool Congress party. I am no longer a member or associated with any political party in India."
As of today I have officially resigned from the membership and all the official and political posts of All India Trinamool Congress party.
I am no longer a member or associated with any political party in India. #politicspic.twitter.com/2lUxJcbUDT— Bhaichung Bhutia (@bhaichung15) February 26, 2018
In 2014, Bhutia got party nomination for the Darjeeling seat, but lost. He failed in his second electoral race too, losing from Siliguri in the 2016 assembly election.
Bred in the sleepy Tinkitam village of mountainous Sikkim, Bhutia traversed many an uncharted territory in Indian soccer.
Adored as the "Sikkimese sniper" for his uncanny ability to score goals in his two decade old soccer career, Bhutia led the country's national team for 12 long years.
He had also turned out in the English professional league for Bury FC.
