Bhangar protest casts shadow on Bengal Global Business Summit

With just three more days to go when West Bengal will showcase itself as a preferred investment destination for the industry, people in Bhangar, just 40 km away from the state capital, wants industry out of their area.

In an embarrassment to the state government, the state’s ruling party’s supporters have mounted a massive opposition to push a project of Corporation out of the state which is just nearing its completion.

The protestors are demanding that the state government stop the project and returns the land to the landowners for agricultural use.

“ (chief minister of West Bengal) should exemplify what she did in Singur. She should close this project and return the land, making it optimal for agricultural use,” said G M Uddin, a leader who is leading the protests said.

The protestors alleged that construction of the project began in 2013 under the pretext of a “power plant”.

“However, we realised that they were constructing a power grid. Despite the state administration assuring us that construction is being stopped when we protested, it went on. Now, we want our land back and won’t allow a in this vicinity”, Uddin said.

The protestors say the will halt development in the area. According to a notice received by them, no construction is allowed within 1,000 metres range of the transmission posts. The villagers say this implies they cannot build houses.

Secondly, the protestors said that a supposed technical expert has told them that power transmission through the grids will wreck havoc on crop productivity and render the female populace near the transmission posts and wires infertile.

On Tuesday, the protest turned violent near the project site. The locals and protestors claimed that “outsiders”, who they suspect could be a faction of the Trinamool Congress, the state’s ruling party, camouflaged in police and Rapid Action Force’s uniforms, hurled bombs and open fired on the protestors which claimed two lives.

“People dressed in police uniforms had opened fire. We don’t know for sure if they were outsiders or the police themselves. In any case, the death of two protestors suffering bullet wounds reflects the attitude of the administration,” said a protestor, who owns farmland in the area opposite to the power grid.

Khaki uniforms, bearing resemblance the ones worn by the police, have been recovered by the protestors.

Business Standard took a close look at the uniforms which had been shown by the protestors. The khaki shirt is made from Raymonds cloth, the khaki trouser is unbranded and a jacket, bearing resemblance to the ones used by the RAF, has a Nike branded lining inside.

“The outsiders tortured both men and women in the village and even the children were not spared. In the middle of the night, people in police uniform broke into our houses beat us and then forcefully stayed back inside while driving us out”, another protestor in the Padmapukur vicinity of the area alleged.

On Tuesday, after two protestors were shot, the situation went beyond control for the police to respond. In a fight that ensued between the protestors and the police, at least 40 policemen suffered injuries and eight police vehicles were destroyed by the mob.

Thereafter, the police, backed by a RAF battalion, fell back on the nearest police station as the mob mounted its attack. CM then sent two senior Trinamool leaders to pacify the crowd.

Things, however, did not improve. The roads meandering through farmlands and villages leading to the station have been blocked in four places and the protestors are guarding the roads to keep the police and “outsiders” off the place.

The protestors claimed that 15 people from the village have gone missing since Monday this week and suspect “foul play by the outsiders” behind this.

Another set of protestors near the plant claimed that as many as 11 people from the village were dragged inside the substation by "unknown people" and are untraceable now.

Around 10,000 people in have been protesting against the construction of the power grid.

When Business Standard asked some protestors if they think industrialisation of the area will result in their socio-economic development and increase in income, the agitators said that agriculture and pisciculture have been their livelihood since generations and they would not like to part with the tradition. Also, some believe that industrialisation of the area will result in driving them off from their parental homes.

According to a union power ministry statement, which has called for cooperation of the related stakeholders, the 1,000 MVA capacity substation is critical to supply of power in Kolkata and surrounding areas. This substation is being connected to Farakka and Purnea so that it not only receives the power from thermal generating power stations in Farakka and Sagardighi but also hydro power from North Eastern Hydro Stations.