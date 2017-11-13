BharatNet to connect 150,000 villages with internet by 2019: Things to know

BharatNet, an initiative of the central government to provide high-speed broadband connectivity to all gram panchayats by March 2019, would enter its final phase on November 13.
With an outlay of around Rs 34,000 crore, the government aims to connect 150,000 panchayats through 1 million km of additional optical fibre and give bandwidth to telecom
players at nearly 75 per cent cheaper rates for broadband and Wi-Fi services in rural areas.
Here is everything you need to know about BharatNet:
Inception
Launched in October 2011 as ‘National
Optical Fibre Network’, the government of India initiative aimed at providing high-speed broadband services in over 200,000 gram panchayats of India.
Objective
The initiative is aimed at reviving the existing optical fibre network of government-owned corporations -- BSNL, RailTel and Power Grid -- to provide internet connectivity to gram panchayats of India. The project intends to enable the Government of India to provide e-services and e-applications nationally with the help of Telecom
Service Providers (TSPs), Internet Service Providers (ISPs), Cable TV operators, etc.
Technology
BharatNet
uses Gigabit Passive Optical Network (GPON) products supplied by United Telecoms Limited (UTL). These are manufactured in India and the technology is indigenously developed by Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DOT).
Cost Involved
The total project cost of BharatNet
is around Rs 45,000 crore, of which Rs 11,200 crore has been used in the first phase. The second phase, with an outlay of around Rs 34,000 crore, would start from today i.e. November 13.
|
S.no
|
Description of Work
|
Status
|
1
|
OFC Pipe laid
|
250,196 Kms (110,368 GPs)
|
2
|
Optical Fibre laid
|
238,677 Kms (103,275 GPs)
|
3
|
Tenders Finalized
|
3,332 Blocks / 124,669 GPs
|
4
|
Work Started*
|
3257 Blocks / 121,562 GPs
|
5
|
Current Weekly performance of Optical Fibre laying
|
1,541Kms
|
6
|
Current Weekly performance of OFC Pipe laying
|
786 Kms
|
7
|
Optical Fibre Cable Delivered on site
|
308,025 Kms
|
8
|
Service Ready GPs
|
75,082 GPs
State-wise count of service ready Gram Panchayats in BharatNet Phase-1
|
S.no
|
State
|
Count
|
1
|
ANDHRA PRADESH
|
15
|
2
|
ASSAM
|
563
|
3
|
BIHAR
|
3,352
|
4
|
CHANDIGARH
|
12
|
5
|
CHHATTISGARH
|
2,288
|
6
|
GUJARAT
|
2,869
|
7
|
HARYANA
|
4,643
|
8
|
HIMACHAL PRADESH
|
123
|
9
|
JAMMU & KASHMIR
|
140
|
10
|
JHARKHAND
|
1,219
|
11
|
KARNATAKA
|
6,053
|
12
|
KERALA
|
1,129
|
13
|
MADHYA PRADESH
|
6,355
|
14
|
MAHARASHTRA
|
10,478
|
15
|
MANIPUR
|
24
|
16
|
MEGHALAYA
|
14
|
17
|
ODISHA
|
1,335
|
18
|
PUDUCHERRY
|
100
|
19
|
PUNJAB
|
3,147
|
20
|
RAJASTHAN
|
6,885
|
21
|
TELANGANA
|
1,504
|
22
|
TRIPURA
|
245
|
23
|
UTTAR PRADESH
|
19,718
|
24
|
UTTRAKHAND
|
1,120
|
25
|
WEST BENGAL
|
1,122
