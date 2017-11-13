BharatNet to connect 150,000 villages with internet by 2019: Things to know

BharatNet, an initiative of the central government to provide high-speed broadband connectivity to all gram panchayats by March 2019, would enter its final phase on November 13.

With an outlay of around Rs 34,000 crore, the government aims to connect 150,000 panchayats through 1 million km of additional optical fibre and give bandwidth to players at nearly 75 per cent cheaper rates for broadband and Wi-Fi services in rural areas.

Here is everything you need to know about BharatNet:

Inception

Launched in October 2011 as ‘ Optical Fibre Network’, the government of India initiative aimed at providing high-speed broadband services in over 200,000 gram panchayats of India.

Objective

The initiative is aimed at reviving the existing optical fibre network of government-owned corporations -- BSNL, RailTel and Power Grid -- to provide internet connectivity to gram panchayats of India. The project intends to enable the Government of India to provide e-services and e-applications nationally with the help of Service Providers (TSPs), Internet Service Providers (ISPs), Cable TV operators, etc.

Technology

uses Gigabit Passive Optical Network (GPON) products supplied by United Telecoms Limited (UTL). These are manufactured in India and the technology is indigenously developed by Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DOT).

Cost Involved

The total project cost of is around Rs 45,000 crore, of which Rs 11,200 crore has been used in the first phase. The second phase, with an outlay of around Rs 34,000 crore, would start from today i.e. November 13.

Status of Phase-1



S.no Description of Work Status 1 OFC Pipe laid 250,196 Kms (110,368 GPs) 2 Optical Fibre laid 238,677 Kms (103,275 GPs) 3 Tenders Finalized 3,332 Blocks / 124,669 GPs 4 Work Started* 3257 Blocks / 121,562 GPs 5 Current Weekly performance of Optical Fibre laying 1,541Kms 6 Current Weekly performance of OFC Pipe laying 786 Kms 7 Optical Fibre Cable Delivered on site 308,025 Kms 8 Service Ready GPs 75,082 GPs



State-wise count of service ready Gram Panchayats in Phase-1 S.no State Count 1 ANDHRA PRADESH 15 2 ASSAM 563 3 BIHAR 3,352 4 CHANDIGARH 12 5 CHHATTISGARH 2,288 6 GUJARAT 2,869 7 HARYANA 4,643 8 HIMACHAL PRADESH 123 9 JAMMU & KASHMIR 140 10 JHARKHAND 1,219 11 KARNATAKA 6,053 12 KERALA 1,129 13 MADHYA PRADESH 6,355 14 MAHARASHTRA 10,478 15 MANIPUR 24 16 MEGHALAYA 14 17 ODISHA 1,335 18 PUDUCHERRY 100 19 PUNJAB 3,147 20 RAJASTHAN 6,885 21 TELANGANA 1,504 22 TRIPURA 245 23 UTTAR PRADESH 19,718 24 UTTRAKHAND 1,120 25 WEST BENGAL 1,122

Plan for Phase-2