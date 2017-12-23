Bhopal gangrape case: All four accused sentenced to life imprisonment

A court on Saturday sentenced four men to for raping a 19-year-old woman near the Habibganj railway station in the city in October.



Additional District and Sessions Judge Savita Dubey awarded the sentence to Golu alias Bihari Chadhar (25), Amar alias Ghuntu (24), Rajesh Chetram alias Raju (26) and Ramesh Mehra alias Raju (45).





"They will remain behind bars for the rest of their lives," the court said.

The sentence was awarded under IPC sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 376D (gangrape).



The woman was raped near the railway station when she was returning home after attending a coaching class on October 31.



The survivor, daughter of a police couple, had to make rounds of different police stations to get her complaint registered as the police initially refused to lodge an FIR, citing a jurisdiction issue.



After a public outrage over the delay in the registration of the FIR, five police personnel were suspended, while three others, including two IPS officers, were transferred.



A special investigation team (SIT) was set up by the police to probe the crime.