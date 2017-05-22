TRENDING ON BS
Bhubaneswar flight returns to Mumbai after 'smoke' in cockpit

Flight took off barely 15 minutes after it was airborne, says official

IANS  |  Mumbai 

Bhubaneshwar flight returns to Mumbai after 'smoke' in cockpit

An Air India Mumbai-Bhubaneswar flight was forced to make an emergency landing shortly after take-off due to suspected smoke in the cockpit in Mumbai on Monday, officials said.

The flight AI-669 took off at 2.14 pm from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) but barely 15 minutes after it was airborne, it was forced to return, said an official.

A full emergency was declared and the aircraft made a safe landing with all passengers and crew on board safe.

The emergency was later withdrawn and the aircraft was parked in a remote bay at the CSMIA.

