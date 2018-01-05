Bhuvi demolishes South Africa's top order; Rahane dropped for 1st test

South Africa won the toss and opted to bat against India in the first Test beginning here on Friday. Bhuvneshwar Kumar gave India excellent start by removing opener Dean Elgar on duck in the first over of the match.





Bhuvneshwar also took the wicket of Aiden Markram and Hasim Amla.Pacer Jasprit Bumrah will make his Test debut as India decided to pick four fast bowlers including Hardik Pandya and the lone spinner in Ravichandran Ashwin.The other two quicks picked are Mohammad Shami and Bhuneshwar Kumar, leaving out Ishant Sharma and Umesh Yadav.Ajinkya Rahane was dropped and Rohit Sharma will bat at five in his place.South Africa picked four seamers including Dale Steyn and a spinner in Keshav Maharaj.Squads:Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram, Hashim Amla, AB de Villiers, Faf du Plessis (captain), Quinton de Kock, Vernon Philander, Keshav Maharaj, Dale Steyn, Morne Morkel, Kagiso Rabada.Shikhar Dhawan, M Vijay, Cheteshwar Pujara, (captain), Rohit Sharma, Wriddhiman Saha, Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah.