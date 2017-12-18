JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Appear before us with passport: I-T dept to people named in Paradise Papers
Business Standard

Big B boosts PV sindhu's morale, says one loss will strengthen you more

Rio Olympics silver medallist Sindhu lost a hard-fought battle 21-15, 12-21, 19-21 in an hour and 34 minutes to world No.2 Yamaguchi

IANS  |  Mumbai 

P V Sindhu
(Photo: AP/PTI)

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has encouraged Indian star shuttler P.V. Sindhu, who lost to Japan's Akane Yamaguchi in the women's singles final of the season-ending BWF World Superseries Finals, by saying that one loss will strengthen her more.

"P.V. Sindhu, you played a fighting game despite ill health. Never mind. We are with you. One loss will strengthen you more. Proud of you," Amitabh tweeted on Sunday night.
 

First Published: Mon, December 18 2017. 13:54 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements