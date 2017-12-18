Big B boosts PV sindhu's morale, says one loss will strengthen you more

Megastar has encouraged Indian star shuttler P.V. Sindhu, who lost to Japan's Akane Yamaguchi in the women's singles final of the season-ending Finals, by saying that one loss will strengthen her more.

"P.V. Sindhu, you played a fighting game despite ill health. Never mind. We are with you. One loss will strengthen you more. Proud of you," Amitabh tweeted on Sunday night.

