JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

CBSE NEET 2018 sees 1.3 mn aspirants; SC reserves order on anti-quota plea
Business Standard

Big B, face of 'Beti Bachao' ad, says it's 'terrible' to talk about Kathua

Earlier celebrities like Sonam Kapoor, Akshay Kumar joined the outrage by posting messages on their social media demanding justice for the victim

ANI  |  Mumbai 

Amitabh Bachchan
Bollywood actors Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor during Trailer and Song launch of their film of '102 Not Out' in Mumbai | Photo: PTI

Expressing his disgust at the gruesome Kathua rape case, legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan has said he feels terrible to even talk about it.

Present at the song launch of his upcoming film '102 Not Out', Big B was asked about his views on rapes in the country as an ambassador for 'Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao'.

"Even discussing this issue feels disgusting, don't bring up this issue. It is terrible to even talk about it," said the 75-year-old.

On January 17, an eight-year-old girl was allegedly abducted, drugged, raped, tortured and killed Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district.

Earlier, joining the growing outrage, celebrities like Sonam Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kalki Koechlin, Richa Chadha and many others posted messages on their social media demanding justice for the victim.
First Published: Thu, April 19 2018. 16:18 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements