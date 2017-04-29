Big B, Vinod Khanna starrer 'Amar Akbar Anthony' inspires Harvard book

The evergreen blockbuster "Amar Akbar Anthony" starring Amitabh Bachchan, and Rishi Kapoor and directed by Manmohan Desai, is now an inspiration for the University press for a book on Bollywood, Brotherhood and the Nation.

The 1977 blockbuster — an escapist adage on unity and brotherhood — known for its non-stop entertainment right from the word go and the iconic Anthony Gonsalves played by Big B, all this is now part of the book.

Big B captioned the image: "The University Press brings out a book on 'Amar Akbar Anthony', a thesis almost on the merits of the film. Amazing!"Around ten days ago, the megastar took to social media to share the look of the cover which reads: Amar Akbar Anthony: Bollywood, Brotherhood and the Nation.

The film, which is based on the lost and found theme, is about three brothers separated from their parents and each other in childhood, and raised in three different faiths, Hinduism, Islam and Christianity.

They unite in their youth to fight a common villain. It was the biggest blockbuster of 1977 and it won several awards at the 25th Filmfare Awards including Best Actor, Best Music Director and Best Editing.

The film about religious tolerance became a hallmark for masala films.

It also had a lasting impact on the pop culture, with its catchy songs, one-liners and the character of Anthony Gonsalves.

It was later remade in Tamil as "Shankar Salim Simon"; in Telugu as "Ram Robert Rahim" and in Malayalam as "John Jaffer Janardhanan".

The film starred three actors: (as Anthony Gonsalves), (as Amar Khanna) and Rishi Kapoor (as Akbar Allahabadi).

Each hero had a heroine — these women were played by Parveen Babi, Shabana Azmi and Neetu Singh. Nirupa Roy, Pran and Jeevan played supporting roles. The music was composed by Laxmikant-Pyarelal.

On Thursday, one of the lead actor (Amar) breathed his last in Mumbai after fighting a long battle with bladder cancer. His co-stars and Rishi Kappor paid their last respect for their fellow actor and friend and also mourned his death on the social media.