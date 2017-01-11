Big trouble for Kejriwal if chargesheeted in cases against him: Najeeb Jung

In Q&A with India Today, ex-Delhi L-G refers to cases of nepotism mentioned in Shunglu report

Asserting that Delhi Chief Minister had begun to feel the huge majority his party got in the Feb 2015 Delhi Assembly polls gave him the licence to do as he pleased, former Delhi Lt Governor was categorical when he said Kejriwal could face criminal charges if certain FIRs filed against him were converted into chargesheets.



In an India Today interview with Karan Thapar, Jung referred to the Shunglu Commmittee which was formed to examine alleged cases of irregularity and nepotism in the appointments across various Delhi state government departments the government.



One of the more prominent ones among these was the appointment of Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain’s daughter Soumya to the health department.



The 440-odd page Shunglu panel report also pointed to another case about the so-called secret service unit that was formed with the sudden recruitment of about 250 people. Jung claimed the unit was required to report solely to Kejrwal and was formed without his having had any consultations with Jung.



Jung further said the recruits were provided with jeeps, surveillanve equipment computers, among other items, and were mandated to keep a tab on those Kejriwal was at loggerheads with.



The former Lt Governor aaserted that no state had the authority to put up such a unit and that Kejriwal certainly had no pwer to set it up uniterally.



Claiming that the unit violated the provisions of Section 16 of the Constitution, which deals with privact, Jung said, "I cannot tap your phone. Special permission has to be sought to set up such as unit in case terrorism is suspected."



He added that an FIR had been filed in this case, and that Kejriwal could face criminal charges if chargesheets were filed in this and other cases cited by the report, and court found substance in them.



Jung claimed the Shunglu panel, which Kejriwal had moved the court to have scrapped, was formed to help the Lt Governor.





BS Web Team