Business Standard

Bihar: 10 killed, 6 injured as autorickshaw collides with bus on NH-77

Ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh each for the next of kin of those killed has been announced by Nitish Kumar

Press Trust of India  |  Hajipur/Patna 

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar talks to media after all parties meeting on liquor prohibition at Vidhan Sabha, in Patna
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has expressed his condolence to the bereaved families

Ten persons were killed and six injured today when an autorickshaw collided with a bus on NH-77 in Bihar's Vaishali district.

An ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh each for the next of kin of those killed has been announced by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.


Superintendent of Police Rakesh Kumar said, the autorickshaw collided with a bus coming from the opposite direction at Purani Bazar.

While nine occupants of the three-wheeler died on the spot, a bus passenger succumbed to his wounds in Sadar hospital, he said.

The injured were undergoing treatment at various hospitals, he said.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister has expressed his condolence to the bereaved families.

Kumar directed the district administration to ensure free treatment of the injured and asked senior officials to rush to the spot to supervise rescue work, an official spokesperson said in a release.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

