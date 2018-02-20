Bihar bans socks, shoes inside exam centres to check cheating

The matriculation examination (Class X) under the aegis of the Bihar School Examination Board starts today. The 1.77 million candidates appearing for the examinations across 1,426 centres have been banned from wearing socks or shoes while taking the exam to prevent cheating.

On Saturday, a day before this ban was announced, nearly 1,000 students were expelled for cheating during the Class 12 examinations in Bihar. Mass cheating has been reported in the state for many years now. Last year, the Class 12 Arts topper turned out to be a 42-year-old man, who had faked his age to sit for the examination.