Bihar CM terms new cattle trade rules ridiculous

A day after the Centre said it was open to suggestions from various groups on the May 23 slaughter notification, the move continued to invite criticism.

On Sunday, Environment Minister Harsh Vardhan said the intent behind the notification was not to harm any particular group, influence food habits or affect the slaughter business. “Suggestions that have been submitted will be reviewed. It is not a prestige issue for the government,” he said.

Chief Minister on Monday ridiculed the Sangh Parivar for “going overboard” in the name of cow protection and asked them to instead give shelter to cattle which are seen loitering on roads in Uttar Pradesh.

Bihar, he said, would soon see its first special cow shelter in Patna where deserted cattle would be housed and taken proper care of.

The Goa unit of Congress on Monday said the Centre’s notification banning the sale of cattle for slaughter would have an adverse impact on the state, which has sizeable beef eating population.

In Chandigarh, Punjab Progressive Dairy Farmers’ Association said the ~2,500-crore cow breeding business in the state would be hit because of the rules. The association termed the notification “tyrannical”.