Bihar decides to shut down liquor units too

Almost a year after imposing prohibition on alcohol in Bihar, Nitish government has decided to shut down liquor factories as well. The state government on Saturday ordered that the licences of beer and (extra-neutral alcohol) manufacturing units and IMFL bottling plants will not be renewed in the next financial year.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the state cabinet, held at Rajgir in Nalanda district almost 100 km from the state capital. The cabinet approved a total of 32 agendas from different departments at the meeting on Tuesday.

"The state cabinet has approved a proposal of the Excise and Prohibition department to not renew these licences in this regard," Principal Secretary, Cabinet Coordination Department, Brajesh Mehrotra said. After this decision three beer manufacturing units, 12 bottling plants and six making establishments will have to down their shutters by March 31.

"Six units manufacturing ethanol would continue to function," Mehrotra said, adding that liquor units that faced closure would be permitted to manufacture non-alcoholic products instead.

The liqour ban imposed last year made the sale, purchase, transportation, storage and/or consumption of liquor a non-bailable offence. Violation could invite 10 years of rigorous imprisonment and could also go up to life sentence. The offence also carries capital punishment in cases involving spurious liquor.

The cabinet also decided to hold the Budget session of the state Legislative Assembly and State Legislative Council from February 23 to March 31.