Bihar floods: 56 dead, lakhs of people affected

Additional Secretary Disaster Management Department of Anirudh Kumar on Tuesday said that 56 people have lost their lives in the state due to

He said that 20 died in Araria, eight in Kishanganj, three in East Champaran, nine in West Champaran, three in Darbhanga, three in Madhubani, five in Sitamarhi, four in Madhepura and one Sheohar.

yesterday took stock of flood affected areas in the state and assured that the relief and food camps were being conducted in the area for those in need.

"The relief and food camps were conducted in the area. I have also called a meeting now so that I can order them what is to be done next. Tomorrow, we will send chief secretary of Disaster Management, road construction department, Rural Works Department and all DMs to assess situation. The rescue and relief operation have been going on. We had asked for IAF helicopter to distribute food packets," he said.

Yesterday, Prime Minister spoke to Nitish over the phone regarding the flood situation in

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) took to Twitter saying that, "PM @narendramodi has spoken to CM @NitishKumar regarding the flood situation in parts of the state.

Prime Minister Modi also expressed his grief for the affected people and assured that the situation is being monitored. "My thoughts are with all those affected by in parts of The situation is being monitored closely".

Three columns of were deployed in flood-hit Katihar district for the relief and rescue operation.

The central help came after Nitish sought help of the and as the flood situation worsened in the state.

Overflowing rivers from Nepal have played a major spoilsport in four northeastern districts - Kishanganj, Araria, Purnia and Katihar.

Supaul, Saharsa, Bagha, Gopalganj, Madhubani, Sitamarhi, Khagaria, Darbhanga and Madhepura districts are the other districts which have been affected by

Lakhs of people have been affected in these districts.