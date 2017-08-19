Bihar floods: Bridge collapse kills 3 in Araria district; video goes viral





The flood situation in Bihar worsened on Friday as the death toll mounted to 153, while those marooned in 17 districts of the state crossed the 10-million mark. A in the district of Bihar claimed three lives. The raging flood water brought down the bridge while three people were trying to make their way past it. A man, woman and child were swept away along with debris.

The video of this incident shot by some locals shows the river uprooting a huge tree and carrying it away with the flow and later destroying the bridge being used for crossing the river.

The district of Bihar has so far accounted for 30 deaths, West Champaran for 23, Sitamarhi 13, Madhubani 8 and Katihar 7. In each of Kisanganj, East Champaran and Supual 11 people have died, and 9 each have been killed in Purnea and Madhepura.

The MeT office said Patna, Gaya, Bhagalpur and Purnea were likely to witness rain or thundershower on Saturday as well.