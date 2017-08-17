Bihar floods: Death toll jumps to 98; 9 mn people affected in 15 districts

The flood situation in worsened on Thursday as the mounted to 98 due to the deluge which has affected nearly 9 mn people in 15 districts, forced postponment of examination and cancellation of



The toll due to the triggered by in and northern parts of the state was 72 yesterday, and 73.44 lakh people in 14 districts were hit. Saharsa was the latest district to be affected, officials said.



Though the office has forecast possibility of rain in southern for one more week, there would be less rainfall in and northern parts ofThe health department has launched a toll free number 104, officials said, adding have been directed to maintain a sufficient stock of anti-snake and anti-rabies injections.Araria district accounted for 20 deaths, followed by East Champaran (14), West Champaran (13), Madhepura (12), Sitamarhi (11), Kisanganj (8), Purnea (5), Madhubani (5), Darbhanga (4), Saharsa (3), Sheohar (2) and Supual (1), said Department Principal Secretary Pratyay Amrit.Chief Minister Nitish Kumar accompanied by his Deputy Sushil Kumar Modi and Chief Secretary Anjani Kumar Singh conducted an aerial survey of the marooned areas in Gopalganj, East Champaran, Sheohar and Sitamarhi districts among other areas.Amrit said 3.59 lakh people have been rescued to safer places. Out of them, 2.13 lakh were put up in 504 in different places while 1,112 community kitchens are feeding 3.19 lakh flood victims.are being airdropped in inundated areas while in places where flood waters have receded they are being supplied through panchayats.Amrit said 114 boats of ( Disaster Response Force), 92 of (State Disaster Response Force) and 70 of the Army are deployed for relief and rescue related works.Principal Secretary (Health) R K Mahajan said 'boat ambulances' are also being operated by the administration.In case of shortage of in primary health centres, administration would hire private on payment, Mahajan added.Mahajan, also Principal Secretary of Education, said examination in University, Muzaffarpur, was scheduled to start tomorrow but it has been postponed.Principal Secretary, Road Construction, Amrit Lal Meena said 124 roads, including highways, have been damaged inRural Works Department Principal Secretary Bipin Kumar said 222 hand pumps have been disinfected in Araria and 219 in Kisanganj so that citizens could get purified drinking water.Animal Husbandry Principal Secretary Vijaylakshmi said 50 ambulatory vans are working in flood-hit areas to attend to sick animals and 196 veterinary have been deputed.Meanwhile, train services continued to be affected.An East Central statement said 39 have been cancelled as water overtopped tracks. The cancelled included 12235 Dibrugarh-New Delhi Rajdhani, 12424 New Delhi-Dibrugarh Rajdhani till August 20.Many have been short-terminated.Vijay Sinha, Commandant of 9th battalion of NDRF, said the force's personnel rescued 25 pregnant women, 55 animals and saved eight from drowning.The team yesterday facilitated the birth of a baby girl on its boat in Madhubani district.