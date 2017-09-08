Bihar floods: NDRF rescues 102 expecting mothers

Disaster Response Force (NDRF) engaged in rescuing hit people of Bihar has so far rescued 102 expecting mothers while three babies were born on the force's boat.



" rescuers helped three expecting mothers in their advance stage of pregnancy to deliver their babies on boat," a statement from 9th battalion of based at Bihta in Patna district said today.



The babies were born on August 16 at Madhubani, August 18 in and August 23 at Motihari, the statement quoting commandant Vijay Sinha said.The teams so far have safely shifted 102 expecting mothers from their flood-hit villages to nearby hospitals, he said.The 28 teams of have so far evacuated 48,486 people and 292 livestock from marooned areas to safer places since start of condition on August 12.medical teams are also providing help to the needy in affected villages with the help of river ambulances, the commandant said.