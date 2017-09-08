Bihar floods: NDRF rescues 102 expecting mothers

-
National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) engaged in rescuing flood hit people of Bihar has so far rescued 102 expecting mothers while three babies were born on the force's boat.
"NDRF rescuers helped three expecting mothers in their advance stage of pregnancy to deliver their babies on NDRF boat," a statement from 9th battalion of NDRF based at Bihta in Patna district said today.
The babies were born on August 16 at Madhubani, August 18 in Gopalganj and August 23 at Motihari, the statement quoting commandant Vijay Sinha said.
The NDRF teams so far have safely shifted 102 expecting mothers from their flood-hit villages to nearby hospitals, he said.
The 28 teams of NDRF have so far evacuated 48,486 people and 292 livestock from marooned areas to safer places since start of flood condition on August 12.
NDRF medical teams are also providing help to the needy in flood affected villages with the help of river ambulances, the commandant said.
