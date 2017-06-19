Bihar: Minor gang-raped, thrown out of train battles for life, 1 arrested

A minor girl is battling for her life here after she was gang-raped and thrown out of a running train three days ago, the police said on Monday.

The Class 10 girl is a resident of a village in Lakhisarai district. She was admitted to the Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) in a critical condition on Sunday.

"The victim is still critical but we are hopeful that her condition will improve. She is traumatised and seriously injured as she was thrown out from a running train," a hospital official said.

A PMCH doctor treating her told IANS, "There is a slow sign of improvement after three units of blood were administered to her since Sunday".

"Her legs and waist were badly fractured and she has suffered heavy loss of blood. We have been trying the best to provide proper treatment," the doctor said.

The doctor said the girl's private parts "needed stitches due to deep wounds".

Sunil Jha, a police officer, the first to talk to the victim, said she told him that "when she had gone to answer the call of nature on early Friday morning in the fields, two men forcibly took her to a nearby field and raped her, followed by four others".

When she became unconscious, they took her to the railway station, boarded a train and raped her again before throwing her out from the running train near Kiul railway station.

The victim was found unconscious near Kiul railway station by some locals. They informed the police and took her to a hospital, where she was provided treatment. However, the doctors referred her to PMCH after her condition deteriorated.

One of the six sexual attackers of the girl has been arrested and five others are on the run, the police said. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has asked top police officials to probe the case and arrest the accused persons as soon as possible.