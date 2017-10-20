Bihar's cultural supremacy

New Delhi and Mumbai are so insular and self-obsessed, they turn a blind eye to developments in the states that should have us applauding the achievements in which we lag behind. Three-and-a-half decades ago, the setting up of Bharat Bhavan was touted as a huge achievement in Bhopal, especially since we have created few cultural institutions that were not bequeathed to us by the British, and which we have since let slide into a state of morass and apathy. Earlier this month, the partially opened Bihar Museum in Patna was declared open to the public. While its main attraction is ...