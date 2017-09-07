Bihar scribe shot at by two bike-borne assailants

Unidentified gunmen today shot at a journalist of a leading and robbed Rs 1 lakh in cash from him in Bihar's Arwal district on Thursday, police said.



The attack on the scribe came close on the heels of the murder of journalist Gauri Lankesh at Bengaluru.



Arwal Superintendent of Police (SP) Dilip Kumar Mishra said two gunmen waylaid of "Rashtriya Sahara" newspaper at a place of Banshi block when he was returning after withdrawing Rs 1 lakh from the bank.They fired twice and the journalist collapsed on the road following which they fled with the money.was first taken to a primary health centre from where he was shifted to Arwal Sadar hospital. He was then moved Patna Medical College and Hospital, the SP said.He said one of the two assailants was arrested and search is on for the second one.The SP said the journalist is out of danger as per medical reports.

