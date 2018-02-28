JUST IN
Bijepur by-election 2018: BJD's Rita Sahu ahead of BJP in initial trends

Congress nominee Pranay Sahu has so far got 315 votes

Press Trust of India  |  Bhubaneswar 

The ruling BJD is ahead of BJP in the by-election for Bijepur Assembly seat as per initial trends, poll officials said. BJD nominee Rita Sahu is leading by a margin of 2906 votes over her nearest BJP candidate Ashok Panigrahi after first round of counting of votes, they said. Congress nominee Pranay Sahu has so far got 315 votes. The by-poll for Bijepur Assembly seat was held on February 24. The by-poll was necessitated due to the death of Congress MLA Subal Sahu in August, 2017.

First Published: Wed, February 28 2018. 11:26 IST

