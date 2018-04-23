Bike-borne men gun down Shiv Sena leader Sachin Sawant in Mumbai

-
-
Shiv Sena leader Sachin Sawant was shot dead tonight allegedly by two motorbike-borne assailants in suburban Kandivali in Mumbai, police said.
The incident occurred around 8 PM when two persons riding a motorcycle allegedly fired four rounds at Sawant, an upa-shakha pramukh (deputy branch head of Shiv Sena), in Gokul Nagar area, a police official said.
Sawant was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead, he said.
Senior police officers refused to divulge details. The Kurar Police are investigating the matter.
