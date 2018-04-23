JUST IN
Bike-borne men gun down Shiv Sena leader Sachin Sawant in Mumbai

Sawant was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

shiv sena leader sachin sawant killed
Photo: Twitter (@ANI)

Shiv Sena leader Sachin Sawant was shot dead tonight allegedly by two motorbike-borne assailants in suburban Kandivali in Mumbai, police said.

The incident occurred around 8 PM when two persons riding a motorcycle allegedly fired four rounds at Sawant, an upa-shakha pramukh (deputy branch head of Shiv Sena), in Gokul Nagar area, a police official said.

Sawant was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead, he said.

Senior police officers refused to divulge details. The Kurar Police are investigating the matter.
First Published: Mon, April 23 2018. 03:19 IST

