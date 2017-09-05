JUST IN
Bilateral meet between PM Modi, Xi Jinping begins at Xiamen

This is their first substantive bilateral meeting after the Doklam standoff

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Xiamen: Chinese President Xi Jinping, left, and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi attend the group photo session at 2017 BRICS Summit in Xiamen, Fujian province in China, Monday, Sept. 4, 2017. AP/PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday held their first substantive bilateral meeting after the Doklam standoff, which had put ties between the two countries under strain, according to news agency ANI.

During the meeting, which is taking place amid efforts from the two sides to leave the bitterness caused by the 73- day face-off between their troops in Doklam in the Sikkim sector behind, sources said the two leaders are expected to discuss ways to create confidence building measures.

Prime Minister Modi is in the Chinese city of Xiamen for the 9th BRICS summit. The meeting with Xi will be the prime minister's last official engagement before flying off to Myanmar on a bilateral visit.
First Published: Tue, September 05 2017. 10:37 IST

