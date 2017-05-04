TRENDING ON BS
Police arrest hawala operator in Mumbai for funding alleged ISI agent
Bilkis Bano rape case: Bombay HC upholds life imprisonment of 11 convicts

The court also set aside the acquittal of five policemen in the same cas

IANS 

The Bombay High Court on Thursday rejected a CBI plea seeking death sentence for at least three of the 11 convicts in the March 2002 Bilkis Bano gang-rape case in Gujarat.

The court also set aside the acquittal of five policemen in the same case and directed the Central Bureau of Investigation agency to probe them.

On March 3, 2002, at the height of the Gujarat riots following the Godhra train burning, Bilkis Bano and her family members were attacked by a riotous mob in Devgad-Baria village near Dahod.

 

