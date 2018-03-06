Biplab Kumar Deb set to be next Tripura CM, Jishnu Deb Burman his deputy

BJP and newly-elected MLA was on Tuesday of the BJP legislature party in the state, announced. Deb, whose name was proposed by party Roy Burman in the meeting, will be the new of Tripura, Gadkari said. BJP's poll ally, the Indigenous People's Front of Tripura, has demanded that the be from the tribal community. Gadkari, deputed as observer by BJP Amit Shah, said BJP MLA Jishnu Debbarma will be the deputy Deb will stake claim to form government in the state before No MLA of the IPFT was present in the meeting. The IPFT had yesterday threatened not to join the government if the party was not given "respectable positions" in the ministry. It would support the government from outside if its conditions were not met, it said. The BJP and the IPFT swept to power in the state, winning 43 seats in the 60-member assembly.

BJP bagged 35 seats and the IPFT eight. Elections were held for 59 seats of the 60-member assembly on February 18. Polling was countermanded in one seat due to death of a CPI(M) candidate.