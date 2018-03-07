Biplab Kumar Deb to be next Tripura CM, Jishnu Debbarma his deputy

(BJP) and RSS loyalist will assume office on Friday as the 11th of Tripura, where the BJP voted out the Left Front after 25 years, in the February 18 polls.

earlier on Tuesday announced here that Deb will be the new while the party's tribal will be the Deputy

Earlier, the newly-elected MLAs of the BJP and its ally -- Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT) -- met here in the presence of central observers Gadkari and Union and elected Deb as of the party's

After the announcement, Deb, accompanied by other BJP leaders, met at the Raj Bhavan and staked claim to form the government.

After an hour-long meeting with Roy, the Chief Minister-designate told reporters: "The has appointed me the The swearing-in-ceremony of the BJP ministry will take place at the Rifles ground on Friday at 12 noon."

Deb refused to disclose the size of the ministry and the IPFT's representation in it.

He said Narendra Modi, BJP and several central ministers and leaders would be invited to attend the event.

"We will give good governance in Tripura," Deb, 48, a RSS volunteer-turned-BJP leader, told the media.

BJP's permanent "Prabhari" (central observer) in Tripura Sunil Deodhar, another in the BJP's electoral success in Tripura, along with Deputy Chief Minister-designate Debbarma and BJP MLA Ratan Lal Nath among others accompanied Deb during his meeting with the

The Tripura ministry can have a maximum of 12 members.

Narendra Chandra Debbarma, who accompanied Deb to the Raj Bhavan, said the number of his party's members in the new ministry would be discussed with BJP's Tripura election in-charge and Minister on Wednesday.

The had earlier demanded that a tribal should be the

The BJP and the swept the February 18 polls, winning 43 of the 59 seats for which elections were held.

The BJP secured 35 seats in the 60-member Assembly and the IPFT, a tribal-based party, eight.

The got 16 seats while the drew a blank.

After 25 years of Left rule, a would assume office on Friday.

After the erstwhile princely state Tripura merged with the in 1949, successive government ruled the northeastern state until 1978, when the CPI(M)-dominated Left Front took over the power for 10 years (1978-1988) under the Chief Ministership of Nripen Chakraborty -- the father figure of Communist movement in Tripura.

The fought the just-concluded polls alone and drew a blank.