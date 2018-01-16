Bird flu reported in Karnataka, 'highly contagious' H5N8 virus responsible

-
-
India has reported an outbreak of a highly contagious bird flu virus near Bengaluru in Karnataka, the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) said on Monday, citing a report from the Indian agriculture ministry. The H5N8 virus was detected on Dec. 26 among birds in the village of Dasarahalli, killing 9 out of 951 birds.
The others were culled, the Paris-based OIE said in a report posted on its website.No details were given on the type of birds involved.
