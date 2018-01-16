JUST IN
News digest: Netanyahu's India visit, Aadhaar, HDFC m-cap, and more

Uneasy calm after the 3-day storm as Supreme Court judges get back to work
Bird flu reported in Karnataka, 'highly contagious' H5N8 virus responsible

The H5N8 virus was detected on Dec. 26 among birds in the village of Dasarahalli, killing 9 out of 951 birds

Photo: Shutterstock
India has reported an outbreak of a highly contagious bird flu virus near Bengaluru in Karnataka, the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) said on Monday, citing a report from the Indian agriculture ministry. The H5N8 virus was detected on Dec. 26 among birds in the village of Dasarahalli, killing 9 out of 951 birds.

The others were culled, the Paris-based OIE said in a report posted on its website. No details were given on the type of birds involved.

First Published: Tue, January 16 2018. 08:06 IST

