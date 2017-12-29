Birthday girl among 14 killed in Kamala Mills fire

A 29-year-old woman, who was celebrating her birthday in Kamala Mills compound in Mumbai, was among the 14 people who lost their lives in the fire incident.

was celebrating her birthday along with her friends at the '1 Above' rooftop restaurant, where reportedly the fire broke out in the intervening night of Thursday and Friday.

The incident has created uproar in the Lok Sabha resulting in a heated argument between BJP MP Kirit Somaiya and Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant in Lok Sabha.

Meanwhile, the Shiv Sena MP has demanded a judicial enquiry into the incident, wherein 11 of the dead are women.

Earlier in the day, King Edward Memorial (KEM) Hospital Dean Dr Avinash Supe said nearly all deaths had happened due to asphyxiation and the loss of lives could have been prevented with a proper exit route.

Meanwhile, transmission of the TV channels ET Now, Mirror Now, Zoom and TV9 Marathi, who also use the compound, have also been affected due to the fire.