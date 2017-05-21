Bizman linked to Rs 400-cr scam funded AAP leaders' Russia trip: Mishra

Sacked Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) minister Kapil Mishra, whose vociferous campaign against Delhi Chief Minister continues in full steam, on Sunday called on former members of the India Against Corruption movement to unite and take back the from Kejriwal.



According to the Indian Express , Mishra claimed that Delhi-based businessman had funded senior party leaders and Ashutosh’s trip to Russia. Also, according to the report, Mishra alleged that Singh was linked to several companies involved in a Rs 400 crore scam in Delhi concerning security registration plates. He went on to claim that when the party first came to power in Delhi, a committee was set up to investigate the scam but it was later disbanded in 2015.

Prior to the conference, Mishra had questioned the funding of party leaders and Ashutosh's Russian trip.

Mishra, who is adamant on exposing the alleged scams in the cadre, took to Twitter and pointed fingers at the two leaders.





So who has sponsored of and AK ?? ?? ??? ?? ????? ??? ???? ?? 11 ??? — (@KapilMishraAAP) May 21, 2017

"So who has sponsored of and ...," he tweeted. In his tweet, he also questioned whether Kejriwal was aware of all the facts.

This comes just two days after Mishra made fresh allegations against leaders. On Friday, Mishra dropped another bombshell on friend-turned-foe Kejriwal, claiming that the party received money through 'hawala network'.

Mishra showed a powerpoint presentation in a press conference as 'evidence' to back his claim that the party received funds from shell companies.

" is keeping quiet despite me providing clinching evidence of his corrupt practices. I have also presented evidence on the Hawala case last Sunday. It has been one week, but no one from the has come up with any clarification. It is evident from this presentation how forged letterheads to shell companies. Even the letter heads were fake," he said.

Mishra also challenged Kejriwal to inform the Income Tax Department that the donation amount received by was from Mukesh Kumar.

"I will prove two things. Aam Aadmi Party gets fund from Hawala operators...They are avoiding my questions. The video which was tweeted by Kejriwal on Twitter on Thursday was fake. The Letterhead of companies, who gave the donation to Aam Aadmi Party are forged. I challenge to tell Income Tax Department that the donation was received from Mukesh Kumar. Mukesh Kumar's company is a bank defaulter. How can he donate Rs 2 crore to Aam Aadmi Party?" he added.