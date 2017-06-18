BJP backs Amit Shah's statement ruling out Indo-Pak 'bilateral' cricket

The (BJP) on Sunday backed party president Amit Shah's statement opposing India's participation in any bilateral cricket series with Pakistan, while saying the decision came in view of the active support by in terror activity.

"This has been the consistent policy after the Pathankot attack on army base. This has been reiterated by Unless peace is restored and stop middling in the internal affairs of and playing with the internal security by instigating the terrorist and allowing cross border should refrain from playing with any game," leader S Prakash told ANI.

Echoing similar views, leader Rahul Sinha said no matches should be played between and unless stops encouraging the terrorists.

"Unless the situation becomes normal and stops encouraging the terrorists, no matches should be played between both the countries. I support Amit Shah's statement," Sinha told ANI.

Ahead of the much-anticipated face-off between and in the finals of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017, the chief categorically stated that and will not feature in any bilateral cricket series but would continue to participate in international tournaments.

"India, will continue to play at international tournaments but neither will play in nor will play in India," said Shah.

The comment from the president came days after Union Sports Minister Vijay Goel had said cricket series between the two countries was not feasible until cross-border stops.

"BCCI should come out with a proposal on only after consultations with the government. I have already made it clear that any bilateral series with is almost impossible because there cannot be sports relations between the two countries until there is from the Pakistani side," Goel has said last month in the capital.

"Sports and cannot go hand in hand," he added.

Goel, however, added that there was no control of the government on multilateral games.

The Cricket Board (PCB) had earlier last month sent a legal notice to the Board of Control for Cricket in (BCCI) for failing to honour the MoU signed between the two cricket boards in 2014.

The PCB had also demanded compensation close to $60 million from the BCCI for not honouring the MoU signed when N. Srinivasan was at the helm of affairs in the Indian board.

According to the 2014 agreement, were scheduled to play six series against Pakistan, four of them were going to be Pakistan's home series, subject to clearance from the Government of

The two Asian neighbours have not played a full bilateral series after the Mumbai terror attacks in November 2008.