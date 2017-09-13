BJP corporator 'rapes' 27-year-old woman in Mumbai, booked

The (BJP) corporator of Kalyan (West), Daya Gaikwad, has been booked for allegedly raping a 27-year-old woman from

A case has been registered under sections 376, 323, 504, 506, 34 of the (IPC).

" corporator raped me at house of on September 26," said the victim.

The victim said that she got to know about Gaikwad through Facebook.

"He said that he would marry me. I didn't know that he was married," the victim said.

The police is probing into the matter.