AAP convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during a convention to mark the party's 5th Foundation Day at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

Chief Minister Kejriwal on Sunday accused the of dividing on Hindu-Muslim lines and said it had done in three years what and its could not do in 60 years.

"Pakistan's biggest dream is to divide Hindustan on the lines of Hindus and Muslims. Those who're dividing the country on the lines of Hindus and Muslims are agents," the Aam Aadmi Party leader said at the party's Conference here.

"Under the veil of patriots, they're anti-nationals. They want to weaken the country. This dream has been harboured by What Inter-Services Intelligence could not do in 60 years, the has done in three years," he said and asked voters in Gujarat to defeat the

Thousands of party workers participated in the conference at the Ramlila Maidan here, from where the Against Corruption movement led by Anna Hazare started and later gave birth to the AAP party in 2012. The event drew participation from 22 states.

Talking about the December Gujarat elections, Kejriwal said: "I request the people of Gujarat to give your vote to the candidate or party who can defeat the "

"If somewhere, the AAP is winning, give your vote to AAP. If any other party is winning, give the vote to them. But defeat the BJP," Kejriwal said.

Speaking on the occasion, AAP founder-member Kumar Vishwas said the party had moved away from the path it set out on and has to find the right way forward.

"Don't you think we have gone somewhere else from where we were moving to five years ago? We have to find the right way," the AAP leader said.

He also called for introspection on the part of the AAP leadership and cadres. "We should think about ourselves as to where we started five years ago and where we are now."A

Vishwas said some party leaders do not talk about social activist Anna Hazare, under whose leadership many of them participated in the 2011 anti-corruption movement. "Anna was the creator of this campaign."

Referring to the AAP Council meeting held this month, he said his name was not in the list of speakers at the event. However, he said, he will not go anywhere and stay in the party.

In October, AAP revoked the suspension of AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan, who had accused Vishwas of being a traitor. In May, Khan was suspended, days after making the accusation and Vishwas was named AAP incharge of Rajasthan.

While thousands of party volunteers in the crowd sported the trademark AAP white cap with the party symbol "broom", many like Munesh Rani, 53, had the broom symbol and "AAP" painted on their cheeks.

AAP party flags with Kejriwal's face and party symbol dotted the ground as volunteers waved them as AAP leaders spoke from the stage.

Party leaders, including Ministers Manish Sisodia and Gopal Rai, AAP Spokesperson Ashutosh, Secretary Pankaj Gupta, as well as Punjab MP Bhagwant Mann spoke on the occasion, as were a large number of AAP MLAs from and Punjab as well as AAP corporators from the capital.