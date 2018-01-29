BJP got three-fourths of Rs 6.37 bn donations made to parties in 4 yrs: ADR

Nine electoral trusts have donated Rs 6.37 billion to political parties between 2013-14 and 2016-17, with the receiving Rs 4.88 billion and the Rs 866.5 million, a report said today. Five parties received 92.30 per cent (Rs 5.88 billion) of the total donations from electoral trusts, while 16 regional parties got only 7.70 per cent (Rs 490.9 million) out of Rs 6.37 billion donations from electoral trusts, a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) said. Among parties, the received the maximum donation of Rs 4.88 billion by electoral trusts between 2013- 14 and 2016-17, while INC (Indian Congress) got Rs 866.5 million. The and the are the only two political parties to receive donations from electoral trusts every financial year, it added. Total donations to political parties during 2013-14 was Rs 853.7 million, 2014-15 (Rs 1.77 billion), 2015-16 (Rs 495 million) and 2016-17 (Rs 325.27 crore), ADR said. "Between 2013-14 and 2016-17, nine registered electoral trusts donated a total of Rs 6.37 billion of which only two electoral trusts (Prudent and Samaj Electoral Trusts) have donated more than twice," it added. Out of the 21 registered electoral trusts, 14 have been submitting copies of their contribution report to the Election Commission, consistently, since their registration. Satya/ and Janhit Electoral Trust are the only two who have submitted their contribution report for all four years, 2013-14 to 2016-17. Satya Electoral Trust changed its name to during 2016-17. There are 11 such registered electoral trusts who either have declared not receiving any contributions or have not submitted their reports, at all, since their registration. Kalyan Electoral Trust has not even once submitted its contribution report to the since its registration. According to the rules formulated by the government, electoral trusts are required to donate 95 per cent of their total income to registered political parties in a financial year. ADR said that 14 out of the 21 electoral trusts, registered with the CBDT, submitted their contribution details for 2016-17 to the of which only 6 declared to have received any donations during that year.

One, Janshakti Electoral Trust, was registered only in September 2017. Six electoral trusts which have declared receiving contributions during 2016-17, have received a total amount of Rs 325.45 crore from corporates and individuals and distributed Rs 3.25 billion to various political parties, it said. Amongst all, has received the highest, Rs 2.83 billion and distributed Rs 2.83 billion to six political parties during 2016-17. Contributions received by form 87.18 per cent of the total amount donated to all electoral trusts during 2016-17. During 2016-17, donated 88.90 per cent or Rs 2.52 billion to the while Janta Nirvachak Electoral Trust donated 100 per cent or Rs 25 crore of its total income to the The alone received Rs 2.90 billion or 89.22 per cent of the total donations received by all political parties from electoral trusts during 2016-17. Other nine political parties (including the INC, the SAD, the SP etc) received only Rs 35.05 crore collectively, the report said. The got Rs 16.5 crore followed by the Shiromani Akali Dal (Rs 9 crore), it added.