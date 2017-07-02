BJP leader, 2 others held in Jharkhand lynching over suspected beef trade

The 40-year-old was beaten to death by a mob on suspicion that he was carrying beef in his vehicle

A local leader was among three persons arrested while another person surrendered in the in connection with the of a meat trader in district recently, police said.



Nityanand Mahato, the local leader, and Santosh Singh were arrested in the case. Another accused Chhotu Rana surrendered in court, Superintendent of Police Kishore Kaushal said yesterday.



Police have also taken a man into custody for interrogation.



A 40-year-old meat trader, a resident of village Manua in Hazaribagh district, was beaten to death by a mob on Thursday on suspicion that he was carrying beef in his vehicle.



The mob also set the vehicle on fire.



The incident took place at Bazaartand locality of town.



The district administration had deployed additional security forces and imposed prohibitory orders under section 144 of CrPC in view of the tension on Friday last.



Though the situation in limped back to normal, security forces are still present all 33 sensitive joints of the district.



The incident in took place just a couple of days after a mob attacked and injured a man in Giridih district on suspicion that he had slaughtered a cow.

