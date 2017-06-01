BJP leader hacked to death on Bengaluru's outskirts

TRENDING ON BS
Press Trust of India  |  Bengaluru 

A BJP leader was allegedly hacked to death by a group of men near Anekal on the outskirts, police said today.

The deceased has been identified as Harish (40), BJP's SC/ST Yuva Morcha Anekal unit's Vice President.



Police officials said the incident happened late last night whenHarish was returning home after meeting friends at a bar and restaurant.

The assailants intercepted his motor cycle and threw chilli powder into his eyes before hacking him to death.

Police suspect that personal rivalry may be the cause for the murder.

Search is on for the assailants, police

Harish's family and friends have expressed suspicion that he might have been killed by opponents unable to accept his political growth.

Alleging law and order has completely failed under Siddaramaiah government's four years rule, BJP state President B S Yeddyurappa said such attacks on BJP activists have beenincreasing.

