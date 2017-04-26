BJP leader Sushil Modi lambasts Nitish for disrespecting Sukma martyrs

(BJP) leader Sushil Kumar Modi on Wednesday lambasted Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his entire for disrespecting six jawans of the state who were killed in Sukma encounter and demanded an apology.

On Tuesday, the truck carrying the Sukma martyrs' mortal remains was stopped enroute Airport as Nitish Kumar's cavalcade was passing through that route.

The Chief Minister also did not stop to pay homage to the fallen heroes of

Out of 25 victims in Sukma attack, six were from

Talking to ANI here, demanded that Nitish Kumar should apologise to the families of the Sukma martyrs of the state.

"Nitish should apologise to the families of the martyrs. The Chief Minister was enjoying cinema and half a kilometre away from the dead bodies the Sukma martyrs were coming to the Airport. The truck carrying the mortal remains of the martyrs was made to wait for the Chief Minister's cavalcade," said Modi.

He said that it was very sad that six soldiers from laid their lives for the country and nobody from the could find time to pay their tributes to them.

"It is very shameful that Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister or any minister cared to pay homage to the fallen soldiers. If the chief minister was busy, he could have sent Deputy Chief minister to the airport," he added.

Maintaining these types of acts malign Bihar's image, he asked the Chief Minister to tender an apology to the six families of the Sukma victims.

The leader, on his part, apologised to them for the disrespect shown by the Nitish

He said earlier in the day he had visited the home of a Sukma martyr in Vaishali and would be going to another such family in Danapur.