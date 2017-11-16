BJP minister offered me Rs 5 crore to defect: Shiv Sena MLA

A today claimed that a senior minister in had offered him Rs 5 crore to join the saffron party.



The BJP, however, termed the claim as "baseless".



"When I met minister at his official residence near Mantralaya late last month, he made me the offer," Harshwardhan Jadhav, Sena from Kannad Assembly constituency, told a Marathi news channel."Patil told me that the was frustrated with the due to their bickerings and was looking at getting rid of that party by increasing the number of MLAs," Jadhav alleged."Patil told me: we are trying to give every Sena Rs 5 crore to quit that party and contest the poll as nominee," he said."The Rs 5 crore offer was for election expenditure," he added."The minister made the same offer to me...I feel he gave this offer to all Sena MLAs," Jadhav said."Patil told me that if I do not get elected, I will be fielded (by the BJP) for the legislative council polls," he said.Meanwhile, the accused the Sena of indulging in a farce."All these are baseless charges. does not need to do such things...Compared to Jadhav, Patil enjoys the trust of people of Maharashtra," state spokesperson said."What Jadhav has claimed is a nautanki (farce)," he said.Asked if defamation proceedings will be initiated against Jadhav, the spkesperson said, "Definitely. We will consider this.