BJP MLA who was once detained under NSA says 'India is for Hindus'

Saini is an accused in the 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots case

Press Trust of India  |  Muzaffarnagar 

Muzaffarnagar railway station

BJP MLA Vikram Saini, who is known for making controversial statements, has claimed that India is a country for the Hindus as it is known as 'Hindustan'.

Khatauli MLA Saini made the statement at an event held in Muzaffarnagar on Monday.


He said that some "irresponsible leaders" had allowed some Muslims to live in India.

"During partition, due to them (Muslims), the Hindus are facing problem in the country. If they (Muslims) had not stopped in India, property of crores would be of the Hindus," Saini claimed.

When asked to comment on his statement, Saini refused to reply, saying he was busy.

Last year, Saini had threatened to break the limbs of those who kill and disrespect cows, sparking a controversy.

Saini is an accused in the 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots case and was detained under the National Security Act.

First Published: Wed, January 03 2018. 11:51 IST

