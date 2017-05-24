TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Ravichandran Ashwin wins CEAT International Cricketer of the Year award
Business Standard

BJP MP Paresh Rawal deletes 'tie her to army jeep' tweet on Arundhati Roy

Other BJP members posted screenshots of the Twitter prompt that asked Rawal to delete the tweet

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Paresh Rawal
Photo: ANI

Bollywood actor and BJP MP Paresh Rawal has deleted his controversial tweet suggesting that instead of a Kashmiri stone-pelter, author Arundhati Roy should be tied to an Army jeep.

"Instead of tying (a) stone-pelter on the Army jeep, tie Arundhati Roy," Paresh Rawal wrote on the micro-blogging site, triggering an online outrage. Roy has been a vocal supporter of Kashmir separatist campaign and alleged human rights abuses in the state.

Paresh Rawal Twitter Arundhati Ro
Twitter message asking Paresh Rawal to delete his tweet

 
However, the tweet is no longer visible in Rawal's account.

It came days after an Army Major in Kashmir trussed up a civilian, Farooq Dar, on his jeep bonnet using him as a human shield against a stone-pelting mob. The incident sparked a huge uproar, particularly after the officer was commended by Army chief General Bipin Rawat for his counter-insurgency service in Jammu and Kashmir.

Rawal's tweet came after the Pakistani media reported that Roy had said that the "Indian aggression in the Kashmir was shameful and that New Delhi's "oppression cannot subdue Kashmiri struggle."

However, the news could not be verified and was reported to be a "fake news".

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

BJP MP Paresh Rawal deletes 'tie her to army jeep' tweet on Arundhati Roy

Other BJP members posted screenshots of the Twitter prompt that asked Rawal to delete the tweet

Other BJP members posted screenshots of the Twitter prompt that asked Rawal to delete the tweet
Bollywood actor and BJP MP Paresh Rawal has deleted his controversial tweet suggesting that instead of a Kashmiri stone-pelter, author Arundhati Roy should be tied to an Army jeep.

"Instead of tying (a) stone-pelter on the Army jeep, tie Arundhati Roy," Paresh Rawal wrote on the micro-blogging site, triggering an online outrage. Roy has been a vocal supporter of Kashmir separatist campaign and alleged human rights abuses in the state.

Paresh Rawal Twitter Arundhati Ro
Twitter message asking Paresh Rawal to delete his tweet

 
However, the tweet is no longer visible in Rawal's account.

It came days after an Army Major in Kashmir trussed up a civilian, Farooq Dar, on his jeep bonnet using him as a human shield against a stone-pelting mob. The incident sparked a huge uproar, particularly after the officer was commended by Army chief General Bipin Rawat for his counter-insurgency service in Jammu and Kashmir.

Rawal's tweet came after the Pakistani media reported that Roy had said that the "Indian aggression in the Kashmir was shameful and that New Delhi's "oppression cannot subdue Kashmiri struggle."

However, the news could not be verified and was reported to be a "fake news".

 image
Business Standard
177 22

BJP MP Paresh Rawal deletes 'tie her to army jeep' tweet on Arundhati Roy

Other BJP members posted screenshots of the Twitter prompt that asked Rawal to delete the tweet

Bollywood actor and BJP MP Paresh Rawal has deleted his controversial tweet suggesting that instead of a Kashmiri stone-pelter, author Arundhati Roy should be tied to an Army jeep.

"Instead of tying (a) stone-pelter on the Army jeep, tie Arundhati Roy," Paresh Rawal wrote on the micro-blogging site, triggering an online outrage. Roy has been a vocal supporter of Kashmir separatist campaign and alleged human rights abuses in the state.

Paresh Rawal Twitter Arundhati Ro
Twitter message asking Paresh Rawal to delete his tweet

 
However, the tweet is no longer visible in Rawal's account.

It came days after an Army Major in Kashmir trussed up a civilian, Farooq Dar, on his jeep bonnet using him as a human shield against a stone-pelting mob. The incident sparked a huge uproar, particularly after the officer was commended by Army chief General Bipin Rawat for his counter-insurgency service in Jammu and Kashmir.

Rawal's tweet came after the Pakistani media reported that Roy had said that the "Indian aggression in the Kashmir was shameful and that New Delhi's "oppression cannot subdue Kashmiri struggle."

However, the news could not be verified and was reported to be a "fake news".

image
Business Standard
177 22